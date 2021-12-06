CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $17.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

COMM stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

