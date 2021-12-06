CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $17.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
COMM stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.
In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
