Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $36,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.44.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.62 and its 200 day moving average is $193.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.