Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $12.29 on Friday. Informa has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

