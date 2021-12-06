CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,615 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $137.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.