CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 125 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $112.65 on Monday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

