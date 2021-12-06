CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 364 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

