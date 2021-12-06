Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

NYSE EHC opened at $58.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

