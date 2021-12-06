Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 74.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $603.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $632.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.43. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

