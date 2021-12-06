Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

