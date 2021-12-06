iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.