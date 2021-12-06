Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 709.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $43.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.