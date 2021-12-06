Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 199,864 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,367 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.