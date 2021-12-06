Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 5,074 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after buying an additional 1,371,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $27,470,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $27,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

