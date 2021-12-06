Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.24 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.