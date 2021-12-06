StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 80.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

HACK stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59.

