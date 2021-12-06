Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,593 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $270.37 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $249.88 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.