Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 311,129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,060 shares of company stock worth $13,947,953. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

VRNS opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.