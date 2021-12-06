StoneX Group Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $312.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

