First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

