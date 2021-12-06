StoneX Group Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

MGV stock opened at $101.72 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

