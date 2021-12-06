StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 1,447 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAUG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $38.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.