Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

NYSE SPOT opened at $228.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.29. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

