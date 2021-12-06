StoneX Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $252.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $205.38 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.