Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $185.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.13. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

