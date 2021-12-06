GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NYSE PBA opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -845.80%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.