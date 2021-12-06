Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pflug Koory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 256,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,155,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 84,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 301,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,351,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

