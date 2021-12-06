The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $23,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $215,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 28.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $108.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.50. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.44 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

