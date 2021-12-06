Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,469.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 191.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 250,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Shares of TRGP opened at $51.24 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

