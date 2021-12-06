Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 89.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,803 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 624,514 shares of company stock worth $20,120,663 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion and a PE ratio of -21.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

