Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30.

CVNA stock opened at $261.35 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $219.40 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.74.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

