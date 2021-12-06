Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.25). Aterian posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aterian.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

