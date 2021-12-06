Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,469 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $293.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $251.96 and a 52 week high of $321.48.

