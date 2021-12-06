NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period.

XSW opened at $159.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average is $172.77. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $140.99 and a one year high of $187.00.

