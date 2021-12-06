Zacks: Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.73. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.