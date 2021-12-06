Zacks: Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.73. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

