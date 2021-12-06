AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

