North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,135 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 92.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 103,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,194,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after buying an additional 64,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI opened at $16.48 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.