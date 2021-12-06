Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after acquiring an additional 500,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.