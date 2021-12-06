Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $2,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $889,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156,559 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $387.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.81. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 387.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

