Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $152,000 in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 249,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTS opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $697.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

