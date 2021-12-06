Clear Street Markets LLC Has $210,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $335.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.50 and a 200-day moving average of $323.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $357.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.