New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,200 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.95 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

