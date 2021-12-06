Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Graco worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.
In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
