Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Graco worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

GGG opened at $75.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.