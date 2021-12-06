Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 69,511 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,980,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $45.77 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

