Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Position Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Progyny were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 564,403 shares of company stock worth $33,489,762. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $47.74 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

