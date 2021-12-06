New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

CHRW opened at $97.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.