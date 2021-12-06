Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 263,460 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.25% of Comfort Systems USA worth $32,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after buying an additional 63,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,155 shares of company stock worth $13,470,548. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $94.56 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.78%.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

