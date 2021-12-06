Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 52,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

BLV opened at $106.41 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $112.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

