Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 13,890 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,890 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 1,881,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 906,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,136,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 503,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $40.88 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 96.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

