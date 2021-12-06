Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,160,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,859,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $47.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

