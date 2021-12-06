Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE:HIG opened at $66.64 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.